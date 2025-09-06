UK prosecutors inspect Tihar Jail amid India’s push to bring back fugitives

New Delhi, Sep 6 In a significant step towards securing the return of high-profile economic offenders, a team from the United Kingdom’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) recently visited Tihar Jail in Delhi to assess the prison’s facilities and living conditions.

According to sources, the CPS delegation toured the high-security wards of Asia’s largest prison and interacted with inmates. The visit was aimed at assuring UK courts that fugitives extradited to India, including businessman Vijay Mallya and jeweller Nirav Modi, would be housed in a safe and secure environment.

Officials briefed the British team about the infrastructure, healthcare provisions, and security protocols in place at Tihar. They also gave an undertaking that India would ensure no ill-treatment or unlawful interrogation of any prisoner extradited from the UK.

Authorities further conveyed that, if required, a special enclave within the jail could be designated to house high-profile inmates, guaranteeing them safety and access to proper amenities.

The visit follows multiple setbacks faced by India in extradition proceedings in British courts, where defence lawyers have often cited poor prison conditions in India to block deportations.

Currently, India has 178 extradition requests pending with foreign governments, nearly 20 of which are with the UK.

These include cases against Vijay Mallya, accused of defaulting on loans worth over Rs 9,000 crore; Nirav Modi, wanted in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud; defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari; and several Khalistani separatist leaders.

The government views the CPS inspection as an important step in demonstrating its commitment to international legal standards and ensuring accountability in the treatment of prisoners.

Officials expressed optimism that this exercise will pave the way for faster extraditions of economic offenders and fugitives hiding in Britain.

