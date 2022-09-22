U'khand: CM Dhami visits Road Safety World Series cricket match

With the Road Safety World Series cricket tournament running at full pace Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh visited the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun to watch the thrilling match on Thursday.

The match slated for the evening hours was between India Legends and England Legends.

Both the dignitaries got acquainted with all the players and welcomed everyone in Devbhoomi.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the occasion and highlighted the importance of road safety.

"In today's era, it is the responsibility of all of us to follow the rules related to road safety. This event would work for public awareness in this direction," said CM Dhami.

He also stressed that the mega cricketing event will be helpful in promoting sports in the northern state.

Uttarakhand sports minister Rekha Arya, and Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar were also present at the event.

The season features legends from Indian cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and many more will be seen playing.

The tournament's taking place in four cities including Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur.

September marked the beginning of the second season, while the final leg of the tournament. be rolled out in October.

Numerous teams across the world including India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England are among the teams playing. In addition to the two semifinals and the summit clash, there will also be a third-place playoff.

The RSWS is supported by the Government of India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Information and Technology, and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS). Kanpur hosted the opener and Raipur will host the two semi-finals and final.

The India Legend team includes the stylish and dynamic left-hander Yuvraj Singh who has played critical knocks to take India to victory. The team will also include legends like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Stuart Binny, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha as a wicketkeeper, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar and Rahul Sharma.

( With inputs from ANI )

