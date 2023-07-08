U'khand CM Dhami welcomes Shiva devotees to Haridwar, gives message of clean Kavad Yatra

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 8 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday welcomed Lord Shiva devotees to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and said that Haridwar is the centre of reverence for the whole country and the holy place has the special blessings of Mother Ganga and Lord Bholenath.

The Uttarakhand CM participated in the program organized at Om Pul, near Damkothi, Ganga Ghat, Haridwar on Saturday and welcomed Shiv devotees who had come from different states to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand by washing their feet and offering them Gangajal as a mark of respect. During this, he planted saplings in Damkothi and gave the message of environmental protection and clean Kavad Yatra.

Notably, the Kanwar yatra is going on in Uttarakhand which started on July 4.

The Chief Minister also said that serving the Kanwariyas is an act of virtue for all.

"The state government has made adequate arrangements for health camps, toilets, parking, tin sheds, and rest places at various places for the Kavad Yatra. This year the arrangements have been improved more than last year", said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister added that this year also a large number of Kanwariyas are expected to come to Uttarakhand for which the administration is fully prepared.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special attachment with Uttarakhand. The grand and divine Kedarnath has been built under his leadership. Work is going on on the master plan in Badrinath. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the reconstruction work of various temples like Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakal is going on with grandeur", added CM Dhami.

Furthermore, praising the government, he stated, "Today, a network of four-way roads is being laid in the state. The government is working to preserve the Sanatan culture through faith and development".

In addition to this, the Uttarakhand CM also lauded the endeavors of the social organizations, and voluntary organizations for the smooth management of the Kanwar yatra.

The Kanwar Yatra is a significant ritual during the month of Sawan, also known as 'Shravan'. People gather water from sacred rivers following the rituals and place it in little mud pots known as 'Kanwars'.

The devotees put on saffron-colored clothes while carrying the holy water and walk on feet to visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

