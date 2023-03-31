U'khand: Several vehicles buried after hotel canopy collapses due to heavy rainfall in Mussoorie
By ANI | Published: March 31, 2023 06:24 PM 2023-03-31T18:24:55+5:30 2023-03-31T18:25:02+5:30
Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], March 31 : Several vehicles got buried under the hotel canopy debris which collapsed due to heavy rainfall near Mussoorie Library Chowk, officials said.
The police and administration team is currently present on the spot.
According to officials, a rescue operation is currently underway and no casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited on the matter.
