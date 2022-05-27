UKPSC PCS Result 2021 declared, candidates advise to be ready for Mains exam 2022

UKPSC Prelims 2021 Exam results has been declared by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, UKPSC. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website. Over 5 thousand candidates have qualified for the UKPSC PCS Mains Examination.

How to check UKPSC PCS Results 2021

Go to the official website - ukpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'UKPSC PCS Result 2021 for Prelims Exam'

You will be directed to a PDF where you have to search for your roll no.

After searching the roll no your results will be displayed on your screen.

Download the results and take a printout for future use.

Candidates who have cleared their prelims exam would now be required to appear for the mains exam. UKPSC is scheduled to conduct the UKPSC PCS Mains Exam 2021 from August 20 onwards.