Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia targets Ukrainian missile factory

The Russian troops destroyed Vizar factory, near Kyiv’s international airport. Russia said it had used sea-based long-range missiles to hit the plant. Andrei Sizov, the 47-year-old owner of a nearby wood workshop, told AFP that "There were five hits. My employee was in the office and got thrown off his feet by the blast. They are making us pay for destroying the Moskva.”

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, at least two Ukrainians were killed overnight in Russian airstrikes on cities in the east of the country. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, says 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, and about 10,000 injured in the conflict. Also, US media has reported senior defence officials confirming the Russian warship, Moskva, was destroyed by a Ukrainian missile strike. However, Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal and top finance officials will visit Washington next week, according to reports. The delegation, also including finance minister Serhiy Marchenko, and central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko, are expected to have bilateral meetings with finance officials from Group of Seven countries and others, and would take part in a World Bank-hoste