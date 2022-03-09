Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian Foreign Minister to hold talks with Ukrainian counterpart Kuleba today

Moscow’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is going to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba today amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier today, an air alert has been declared around Kyiv and it's surrounding. And residents urged to get to bomb shelters as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, the war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for 12 days now. Russia has so far attacked all the parts of Ukraine. Ukraine has also taken many majors to stop the war but Russia has no plans to do so. Ukraine President Zelensky's wife also expressed her emotions to the international media and also made a plea to report the “terrible truth” of Russian forces killing children in their attack on Ukraine.