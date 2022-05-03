Ultra Tech cement company workers suffocating in workplace due to cement dust

Gadchandur (Dist. Chandrapur): Ultratech Cement Company has succeeded in increasing the production capacity by training the workers in the Manikgad unit; However, due to heavy dust suffocating the workers in the workplace, the question of the health of the workers has risen increasingly.

Although the workers are paid financially, the cement company is responsible for the health of the workers; However, the Manikgad unit of the company does not seem to be abiding by any of the pollution conditions set by the government. Workers do not have the ability to speak out against the company even though they are aware that it is adversely affecting their health. Trade unions do not seem to be taking a firm stand on this. The workers are privately saying that the health of the workers is being deliberately neglected by the company which is earning crores of rupees on the trust of the workers.

No workers' health survey?

According to the Factories Act, 1948, Maharashtra Factories Act, 1963, it is necessary to survey the adverse effects of hazardous dust particles on the health of the workers. Do workers suffer from deafness due to loud noise? This too needs to be surveyed, But it is not done. Such noise needs to be measured and measured; But without taking measures, continuous air and noise pollution continues.

What is the problem with installing a dust control device?

Neighboring companies Ultratech Cement Awarpur and Ambuja Cement have installed state-of-the-art dust control plants, which has resulted in fewer complaints about air pollution; However, there are huge complaints from citizens about the Manikgad unit of Ultratech Cement Company. Ordinary citizens are asking what is the problem in installing a dust control plant when the company has a solution to control pollution.

Decrease in average life expectancy of workers and citizens

The spread of cement dust in Gadchandur and surrounding areas has led to an increase in the incidence of hair loss among many citizens and workers in Gadchandur due to respiratory disorders, lung cancer, lung failure, and bronchitis, allergies, allergic cough, skin diseases, and hair loss. Therefore, it is necessary to dispose of this pollution in time. Otherwise, the future health condition will be dire.