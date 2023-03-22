Umesh Pal murder: Prayagraj court sends five accused to 14-day judicial custody

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 : Prayagraj court on Wednesday sent five persons, including gangster Atique Ahmed's driver, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Niyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Sazar, Kaish Ahmed, Rakesh Kumar, and Mohammad Arshad Khan alias Arshad Katra were sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The five persons were arrested from the area under the limits of Dhumanganj Police Station on Tuesday.

Out of the five accused, Kaish Ahmed was working as a driver with Atique Ahmed's family for the last 16 years, police said.

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security personnel were shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24.

Since then, two men allegedly linked to Umesh Pal's murder have been killed in encounters with Uttar Pradesh Police.

Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman was killed in the encounter that took place in Kaundhiyara in Prayagraj.

Addressing a press conference earlier, ADG Prashant Kumar said that the killed accused had a bounty of Rs 50,000 in his name.

"On February 24, Arbaaz was killed in a police encounter and on February 27, mastermind Sadaqat was sent to jail...Usmaan got injured during an encounter and was admitted to the hospital where he died," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor