UN conference pledges to convert 1 bn hectares of degraded land by 2030
By IANS | Published: May 29, 2022 09:15 AM 2022-05-29T09:15:04+5:30 2022-05-29T09:25:23+5:30
New Delhi, May 29 Boosting drought resilience and investing in land restoration for sustainability topped the agenda of ...
New Delhi, May 29 Boosting drought resilience and investing in land restoration for sustainability topped the agenda of global leaders, including Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, attending the 15th Conference of Parties
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app