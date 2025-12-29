Unauthorised construction row: Karnataka BJP asks if state is being governed by Keralites

Bengaluru, Dec 29 Responding to the controversy surrounding the removal of unauthorised constructions in the Kogilu locality near Yelahanka in Bengaluru, the Karnataka BJP has chided the Congress-led government, questioning whether the state is being governed by Kannadigas or Keralites.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), along with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, is visiting the site.

The issue came into focus after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the Karnataka government was adopting a ‘bulldozer model’, similar to Uttar Pradesh, to evict Muslims in parts of Bengaluru.

BJP State General Secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar said on Monday that, "While the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are drowned and distracted in the confusion over the transfer of power, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dictates how administration should be run in our state. Watching this, Congress National General Secretary, 'the Malayali' K.C. Venugopal, expresses sympathy."

Following this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expresses regret over the clearance of an illegal layout formed by illegal migrants near Kogilu Cross and assures that alternative arrangements will be provided. This is nothing but an obsession with power and a desperation to secure minority votes in the Kerala elections, Sunil Kumar stated.

"Earlier, the Karnataka Congress-led government had given Rs 30 lakh compensation to those killed in elephant attacks in Kerala's Wayanad. Now, citing the Kerala elections, the government has dragged the very dignity of Karnataka onto the streets," Sunil Kumar slammed.

"Even if Karnataka’s rock-solid government is flattened and rolled under the bulldozer of the Kerala Communist government, the Congress’s so-called 'brave Kannadigas' silently tolerate it. One can only say—bravo to them," he mocked.

Meanwhile, the delegation headed by State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Chairman Sham Bhat and retired judges is visiting the spot for inspection and to address the grievances of the people. T. Narasimhamurthy, a human rights activist, had filed a complaint in this regard.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, who, as Bengaluru Development Minister, defended the government action, is visiting the spot in the afternoon.

The residents have erected tents in the site and stated that they are not moving anywhere until a housing facility is provided to them.

Minister for Housing and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan, who visited the spot on December 28 (Sunday), had made an announcement that he will give good news to residents on Monday and assured them of housing facilities.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar are also holding a meeting regarding the issue.

Earlier, reacting strongly to Kerala CM Vijayan’s remarks, Deputy CM Shivakumar asked the Kerala Chief Minister not to interfere in Karnataka’s internal affairs and dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

“Without knowing the facts, Mr Pinarayi should not interfere in our state’s affairs. These are political gimmicks ahead of elections,” Shivakumar said.

He said that those evicted who possess valid documents and are residents of Karnataka would be assisted. “Those who are eligible will certainly be rehabilitated,” he said.

Explaining the government’s action, Shivakumar said that huts had come up overnight at the site. “After discussions with local representatives and officials, an order was issued to vacate the land, and the area has now been cleared. We carried out the operation without troubling anyone,” he claimed.

He said the encroachment had occurred at a quarry site notified nearly a decade ago for garbage dumping. “It is a dangerous area with serious health hazards, and illegal occupation cannot be allowed,” he said.

“It's not a question of Muslims or anyone else. We know Bengaluru well and do not want the land mafia to create slums. We are protecting government land,” he underlined.

After this, taking objection to the Congress-led Karnataka government's demolition drive against unauthorised constructions in Bengaluru, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday raised serious concerns, stating that such actions should have been undertaken with greater caution and sensitivity.

AICC General Secretary and Congress Lok Sabha member, K.C. Venugopal, made the remarks after speaking to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar.

Taking to social media platform X, Venugopal said: “I spoke to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar regarding the demolition of unauthorised constructions in Kogilu village, Bengaluru. I conveyed the AICC’s serious concern that such actions should have been undertaken with far greater caution, sensitivity and compassion, keeping the human impact at the centre.”

