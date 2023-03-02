Unaware of mother's death, boy spends two days with body at home

Bengaluru, March 2 In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy spent two days with his dead mother's body in R.T. Nagar locality of Bengaluru, said police on Thursday.

According to police, the boy did not know that his mother was dead. The boy thought his mother was asleep and not speaking to him because she was angry at him.

Police said that 44-year-old Annamma died in her residence because of low sugar and blood pressure on February 26. As she died while sleeping, the boy thought that his mother was sleeping.

Annamma's husband died of kidney failure a year ago. Only mother and boy lived in the house. The boy used to come out of the house, play with his friends outside and go back home. He used to have food at his friend's place.

