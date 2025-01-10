Uncovered massive corruption racket in Srinagar Smart City Project, says J&K ACB

Jammu, Jan 10 The J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Friday that it has started an investigation into a massive corruption racket involving two senior officers of the Srinagar Smart City Project (SSCP) for amassing huge wealth through unlawful means.

SSP, ACB, Waheed Ahmad Shah, in a virtual mode press conference, said that the ACB received numerous complaints about two accused officers of SSCP, Executive Engineer Zahoor Ahmed Dar, a resident of Ghalibabad, Shalteng in Srinagar, and Chief Financial Officer, Sajid Yousuf Bhat, a resident of Namlabal Pampore, presently living at Daulatabad, Khanyar in Srinagar.

The complainants had highlighted the lavish lifestyles of these accused officers, which far exceeded their known sources of income.

"Following an in-depth investigation, the ACB substantiated the allegations, registered FIRs against both officers, and launched search operations at various properties linked to them. Sajid Yousuf Bhat is accused of owning a commercial property in Ram Bagh, Srinagar with an actual value significantly higher than what was declared in the sale deed," he said.

"The investigation also uncovered multiple bank accounts under his name showing suspicious transactions believed to be tied to corrupt practices. Executive Engineer, Zahoor Ahmad Dar was found to own a lavish multi-storey house in Ghalibabad, Shalteng. He also possesses a luxury sedan and is suspected of conducting dubious financial activities in both his and his spouse’s bank accounts," the SSP added.

The ACB has also flagged illegal Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) associated with him.

The two officials had been exploiting their positions for personal enrichment, the SSP told the press conference.

He said the ACB’s searches are going on, with investigators examining properties and financial records to uncover the full extent of the corruption. Throughout the day, ACB sleuths carried out searches at 6 locations in Srinagar and Pulwama districts involving these two accused officers.

