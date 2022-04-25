Under-construction building in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapses, around 3 feared trapped

An under-construction building in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on Monday.

As per the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan, around three people are feared to be trapped.

Speaking to ANI, Suryan said that it (the building) was someone's house who wanted to get it repaired. He also added that it was in a danger zone, and the same was notified to the police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

"We had pasted a notice on March 31 that the building is in danger zone. We also intimated the police, SDM on April 14. As per my knowledge, two to three people are trapped inside," he added.

As per the Delhi Fire Service, a call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area was received.

"Six fire tenders rushed to the spot. Labourers are feared to be trapped," they added.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, along with their trained dogs to detect the victims trapped in debris, are involved in the ongoing rescue operation.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor