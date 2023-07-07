Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission issues disclaimer to inform public regarding certain WhatsApp texts, messages being circulated

New Delhi [India], July 7 : The Law Commission of India on Friday issued a disclaimer to inform the public at large regarding certain WhatsApp texts, calls, and messages being circulated pertaining to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Law Commission urged that the public exercise caution and rely on official sources for accurate information.

According to the Law Commission Disclaimer, it has come to notice that certain phone numbers are rotating among individuals, falsely associating them with the Law Commission of India. It is clarified that the Law Commission has no involvement or connection with these texts, calls, or messages, and disclaims any responsibility or endorsement thereof.

Individuals are encouraged to visit the official website of the Law Commission of India to access the Public Notice issued in this regard. Further, in the Public Notice, dated June 14, 2023, suggestions, views, or inputs regarding the Uniform Civil Code may be presented through the "click here" button or by email at membersecretary-lci@gov.in to the Law Commission of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor