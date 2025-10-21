Uniform shift system across private hospitals in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 21 The Kerala government has mandated all private hospitals, regardless of bed strength, to implement the 6-6-12 shift system for nurses and other employees - a move aimed at standardising working hours across the state's healthcare sector.

The Labour Department's order extends the existing rule, which so far applied only to hospitals with 100 or more beds, to all private institutions.

The new directive aligns duty patterns in private hospitals with those in the government sector, where the 6-6-12 system is already in force.

The shift schedule divides work hours into two six-hour day shifts and one 12-hour night shift.

The order further stipulates that employees required to work beyond the prescribed hours must be paid overtime allowances, bringing private establishments under the same regulatory framework governing public hospitals.

The decision follows repeated demands from nursing unions and staff associations highlighting erratic schedules and excessive workload in smaller private hospitals.

Labour officials said the order seeks to ensure fair working conditions and prevent exploitation of healthcare workers.

Kerala has over 3,000 private hospitals employing thousands of nurses, most of whom are women.

Industry observers note that the order could significantly impact staffing models and labour costs, especially in small and mid-sized institutions that relied on flexible scheduling.

A source in the know of the nursing sector told IANS that the 6-6-12 shift is already in place in the government sector and this new order will benefit about 70 per cent of all nurses in the state as they work in the private sector.

"However at the moment this shift pattern is already in place in some private hospitals and with the order, this will get applicable to all those who presently don't enjoy this new shift pattern," said the source who did not wished to be identified.

Labour inspectors have been directed to monitor compliance and take action against hospitals that fail to implement the rule.

"Uniform shift regulations are essential to uphold labour rights and maintain quality patient care," a senior official said.

The order is expected to take effect immediately, marking a major step toward uniform labour standards in Kerala's healthcare sector.

