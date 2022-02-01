Union Budget 2022! This year's budget can be read on your mobile in simple steps

The ministry of Finance recently announced that the Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented in paperless form on 1 February 2022. The ministry said that one can download the Union Budget app on their mobile phones. The union budget will be available on the the app user's mobile phone soon after it is presented in the parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Union budget will be available in two languages-English and Hindi.Last year, the Budget was delivered in a paperless format for the first time by FM Sitharaman, who arrived for the presentation carrying a tablet instead of the traditional 'bahi-khata'. This time too, Sitharaman will present the paperless budget.

How to download the app?

The app can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

The budget documents will also be available for download by the general public on Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in), said the statement by the ministry.

The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Here's the link to download the app: Android/UnionBudget

What's the language of the app?

The mobile app is bilingual (English and Hindi).