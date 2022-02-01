Union budget envisages public investment, capital spending by govt: SAIL Chairperson

Lauding the Union Budget 2022-23 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday, Chairperson of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Soma Mondal, said the budget envisages higher public investment and capital spending by the government.

"The union budget for Financial Year 2022-23 holds promise for faster economic development putting the Indian economy on a still higher trajectory of growth. It envisages higher public investment and capital spending by the Government," said Mondal.

She further stated that the budget lays a direct focus on intensifying the infrastructure development activities through the PM Gati Shakti programme.

"There is a direct focus on intensifying the infrastructure developmental activities through the PM Gati Shakti Programme with seven engines of growth, focus on highways network, PM Awas Yojna in rural and urban areas, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme, etc," she added.

She asserted that the budget also focuses on the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector which will trigger enhanced economic activities.

"The additional focus on the MSME sector will also trigger enhanced economic activities. These efforts are sure to have a positive impact on the overall economy and it augurs well for the steel sector," the SAIL chairperson said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor