Union cabinet approves Rs 2,600 crore scheme to promote RuPay debit card, low value BHIM-UPI transactions

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 11, 2023 04:07 PM 2023-01-11T16:07:57+5:30 2023-01-11T16:08:28+5:30

The Union cabinet approved a Rs 2,600 crore scheme for promoting RuPay debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions.

Under the scheme, banks would be provided financial incentives for promoting Point of Sale (PoS) and e-commerce transactions using RuPay and UPI in the current financial year.

It would help in building a robust digital payment ecosystem. The scheme would also promote UPI Lite and UPI123PAY as economical and user-friendly digital payments.

Cabinet approves the incentive scheme for promotion of RuPay Debit Cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions (Person-to-Merchant), said an official tweet.

 

Tags : Union Cabinet Rupay debit cards UPI