Union Education Minister lauds VSK during conference in Gujarat

Applauding the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, said that the VSK's Artificial Intelligence and data-driven approach have given a boost to enrolments and participation in the education programmes and have improved learning outcomes.

As per Pradhan, VSKs are nerve-centres for technology-enabled learning in the state.

During his address at the National School Education Ministers' conference in Gujarat that commenced on Wednesday, Pradhan urged the state government to encourage the goal of enhanced learning outcomes across India by organising regular workshops for sharing best practices in governance and technology-enabled learning.

According to an official statement, the Education Ministers of State Governments participated in the conference who visited the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG-N) studios and other technical facilities and witnessed the works being done there for improving the learning outcomes of children.

This visit was aimed to orient stakeholders on various aspects and the role of BISAG-N in the telecast of eContents and use of geo-informatics in education and other sectors and bridging of the digital divide.

While explaining the activities undertaken by it that supported the telecast of eContents through 51 channels, the Director-General of BISAG-N, Dr T.P. Singh reiterated the democratic vision behind the launch of 12 PMeVIDYA DTH TV channels and their expansion of 200 more channels for making the quality eContent available to all.

He suggested the creation of eContent with the focus on local languages, knowledge, various subjects, skill development, culture, environment, coaching for competitive exams etc. keeping in line with the recommendations of National Education Policy (NEP) -2020.

They also visited the National Forensic Sciences University and after which Pradhan said, "it is the first, one-of-a-kind and only super-specialised forensic university in the world. A pride of Gujarat and India, the NFSU is an institution of national importance which is creating a pool of trained professionals and fulfilling the demand of cyber defence and next-gen intelligence experts."

He also called for convergence between NFSU and Ministry of Skill Development for skilling and up-skilling in digital forensics and other inter-disciplinary areas.

Later in the day, Ministers visited international Automobile Centre for Excellence in Gandhinagar, which caters to the end-to-end skill development, training and research needs of the Indian automobile industry.

( With inputs from ANI )

