Union Health Minister Mandaviya chairs meeting to discuss management of Assam floods

New Delhi [India], June 17 : Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday chaired a meeting with Central and State health agencies to discuss health-related issues arising due to flood ahead of the monsoon in Assam via video conference.

The meeting assessed the arrangements put in place by the Central institutions and agencies of the State Government to ensure effective management of floods in Assam.

"Union Health Minister Mandaviya highlighted the need for strong coordination between the Central and State health institutions for effective management of flood and any other emergencies. He underscored the need for preparedness of critical care equipment, oxygen, hospital beds as well as availability of clean drinking water in flood affected regions," an official statement said.

He also emphasised preventive healthcare and greater awareness among the communities regarding vector borne and water borne diseases.

The Union Health Minister urged the officials to work on a flood-management model to deal with the flood situation in Assam which is a recurring phenomenon.

"He directed them to prepare an online database listing all the important information like availability of beds, oxygen and other health facilities to ensure efficient management of any health emergency," an official statement said.

Union Health Minister also exhorted the officials to ensure that the Health and Wellness Centres are well equipped with required medicines, functioning medical equipment and other amenities.

During the meeting he directed for training of all health workers at AB-HWCs so that they well equipped to provide requisite healthcare services critically required during such emergencies.

"The ASHAs, ANMs, CHOs etc., should know their roles and responsibilities for any emergency. Advance training will ensure that they are effective in providing healthcare services during emergency flood management," he said.

In the meeting, Avinash Joshi, Principle Secretary (Health), Assam informed that all necessary medicines are in adequate stock. Dy. Commissioners from the six districts of Barpeta, Kamrup, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dima Hasao and Dibrugarh who joined the review meeting assured that they were regularly reviewing the preparedness to ensure effective management of any floods.

"Dr Atul Goel, DGHS, MOHFW stated that their regional offices are in preparedness for supporting the state Govt. He added that team of specialists from AIIMS Guwahati and NCDC will be deployed for assisting the State whenever required," an official statement said.

The Union Health Minister assured all support of the Centre for flood management in the state.

