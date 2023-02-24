Union Health Ministry to organise two-day 'Chintan Shivir' with focus on drug quality regulation and enforcement

Union Health and family welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' at Telangana's Hyderabad with a focus on Drug Quality Regulation and Enforcement.

"Eminent speakers along with Domain experts from government, industry fora, startups, and academia will be participating," official sources told ANI.

The Chintan Shivir will be held for two days from February 26- 27, 2023 at Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad.

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bhagwant Khuba, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers along with Dr V K Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog will attend the meeting. Senior officials including Union Secretary (Health), Secretary (AYUSH), Secretary (Pharmaceuticals), DGHS along with representatives from National Health Authority, NPPA, CDSCO, NIB, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, NIPERs, State functionaries and officials including ACS/Principal Secretary will be present at the two-days brainstorming conclave.

The objective of the two-day Chintan Shivir is to review processes and implementation of policies and programmes related to drugs quality and enforcement in the country. The meeting will also recommend ways and means for facilitating ease of doing business by reviewing predictability, transparency and compliance to Indian drug standards, and regulatory capacities across states and centres. Participants will also discuss global best practices, the introduction of newer interventions like digital tools, and clinical trial standards and in turn give an impetus towards creating a multi-stakeholder approach for the benefit of common citizens.

The five sessions will be included in Chintan Shivir. Building trust and confidence in the quality of drugs, cosmetics and medical devices in domestic and export markets.Effective enforcement at the field level.Indian pharmacopoeia and adherence to its standards, a unified IT intervention for all regulatory activities capacity building of state and national regulators.

The conference will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog, industry fora, startups, academia, etc., along with interactive sessions with the stakeholders. The sessions aim at creating brainstorming interaction with stakeholders, with a view to evolving a participative approach for the time-bound implementation of policies and programmes.

( With inputs from ANI )

