Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Review Inter-State Coordination Among Naxal-Affected States in Raipur on August 24

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to evaluate inter-state coordination among Naxal-affected regions during a high-level meeting in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday. Additionally, Shah will assess security and development efforts in Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh in a separate meeting on the same day, according to sources.

The chief secretaries and directors general of police of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, besides top security officials of the central government are expected to attend the inter-state coordination meeting.

During his visit, Amit Shah will also tour the Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya Ashram, assess the Narcotics Control Bureau's operations, and participate in a Ministry of Cooperation meeting. Statistics show a decline in left-wing extremism incidents and fatalities since the BJP's tenure, with various development projects underway to enhance infrastructure and engage local youth in these regions.

