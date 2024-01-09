Union Home Ministry Seeks Report from West Bengal Govt Over Attacks on ED Teams

The Union Home Ministry has reportedly requested a comprehensive report from the West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, regarding the assault on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas district on January 5, according to sources cited by news agency ANI on Tuesday.

The ED team was targeted by a violent mob while en route to search the residence of Sheikh Shahjahan, the Sandeshkhali unit chief of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), in connection with an alleged ration scam case. ANI sources indicated that the ED officials were traveling in a car that was attacked with stones, leading to the breaking of the vehicle's windows.

The incident occurred during ED searches on three premises linked to Sahajahan Sheikh, the TMC Convenor in North 24 Parganas, related to a PDS scam in West Bengal. The ED team, accompanied by CRPF personnel, faced an attack by 800-1000 individuals armed with weapons such as lathis, stones, and bricks, with the apparent intent to cause harm. The central probe agency reported that three ED officials sustained serious injuries during the assault, prompting their admission to the hospital for treatment. The violent mob not only attacked the officials but also snatched and robbed their personal and official belongings, including mobile phones, laptops, cash, wallets, and damaged some of the ED vehicles.

A member of the ED team involved in the raid revealed, "Eight people arrived at the spot out of nowhere. They attacked three of us." The alleged mastermind of the attack, Shahjahan, has been on the run since the incident. On Monday, the Calcutta High Court granted permission to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in connection with the matter. Additionally, the ED issued a lookout notice for Shahjahan on Saturday.