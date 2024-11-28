Union Minister Bandi Sanjay dismisses KTR’s remarks on BJP-Cong nexus

Hyderabad, Nov 28 Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has dismissed the allegation by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao that BJP is hand-in-glove with Congress.

He remarked that Rama Rao’s desperation to stay relevant is pathetic. “A kid wouldn’t believe that BJP and Congress are together, but Twitter Tillu’s pea-sized brain seems incapable of grasping such a basic fact,” the MoS wrote on ‘X’.

He was reacting to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)’s earlier post, in which he claimed that BJP and Congress are together.

During a meeting with Telangana BJP leaders on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked them to work together. Reacting to this, KTR remarked that BJP leaders are already ‘working together’ with the Congress.

The BRS working president stated that the BJP leaders were working as strategists to ‘chote Bhai’ (Chief Minister Revanth Reddy) and as hardcore Congress workers.

Bandi Sanjay hit back at KTR, saying whenever the BJP leaders meet Prime Minister Modi, KTR starts choking on his own jealousy, unable to digest the fact that BJP operates under the real leadership of the Prime Minister not behind secret deals like KCR

“Thanks to your Twitter (X) antics, the “Car” is in the shed, but everyone knows whose “hand” holds the keys. Your secret nexus with Congress is evident in how your every scam and failure is being swept under the rug,” the Minister posted.

The BJP leader alleged that due to shady deals, there’s no progress in the investigation into critical issues like Dharani scam, seep scam, Kaleshwaram corruption, phone tapping scandal, drugs case, Janwada farmhouse raids, power purchase probe, Formula E extravaganza and Lagicherla involvement.

“Your “best friend” in Congress ensures nothing ever touches you, no matter how deep your involvement. And you speaking of food poisoning incidents—irony just died a thousand times. How many students suffered under your watch? Did you or your father ever bother to react? BJP questioned your failures back then, and today, we hold Congress accountable for carrying forward your incompetence,” Sanjay said.

“Unlike you, BJP doesn’t engage in drama, lies, or always resting at a farmhouse. We have always stood with the people and will continue to do so. Your alliance of corruption and deceit won’t last much longer. Telangana deserves real governance, and BJP will deliver it soon,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor