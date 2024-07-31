Union Minister George Kurian visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets survivors

New Delhi, July 31 Union Minister George Kurian visited the landslide-hit regions of Kerala's Wayanad on Wednesday and took stock of the prevailing situation there after landslides hit the district, leaving behind a trail of destruction and despair.

The Union Minister, who has been deputed by the Centre to review the situation in Wayanad, visited relief camps in the landslide-hit district on Wednesday and took first hand information about the relief efforts.

He met a couple of displaced families living in relief camps and enquired about their well-being.

The Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Animal Husbandry, also visited Mundakayam, the main landslide-affected area in Wayanad, and took stock of the rescue operations. Several bodies have been retrieved from this area.

Union Minister Kurian also interacted with the top officials of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams, paramilitary forces, Kerala government officials as well as the armed personnel engaged in the rescue operation.

"I would like to assure people of Kerala that Prime Minister Modi's government is committed to provide all possible assistance to the state administration to rescue people affected by the landslide," he said.

Elaborating on the efforts of the Centre, Union Minister Kurian said by now two teams of NDRF, two columns of the Indian Army, and two Indian Air Force helicopters have been deployed for search and rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to deadly landslides in Wayanad has risen to 176 and is likely to increase further as many are still fear trapped in the catastrophic landslides. Meanwhile, the relief and rescue operations are going on a war-footing.

The worst affected areas by landslides include Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu. Many houses were swept away in the devastating landslides while those who escaped the deadly nature's fury have found shelter in relief camps.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor