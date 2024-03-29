Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Reacts To Sunita Kejriwal's WhatsApp campaign, Compares Her With Rabri Devi

Sunita, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, launched a WhatsApp campaign 'Kejriwal ko Aashirwad’, on Friday. Reacting to her campaign, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday compared Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and said she is perhaps preparing to hold the post of her husband. "Madam you are naming is perhaps preparing to hold the post like Rabri Devi did in Bihar," the senior BJP leader told reporters here at the inauguration of the Delhi BJP's election office.

The Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs responded to a question regarding Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier in the day, Sunita Kejriwal initiated a WhatsApp campaign urging people to support her husband, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case related to Delhi's excise policy, which has since been scrapped. During a digital media briefing, Sunita Kejriwal stated that her husband has taken on what she described as the "most corrupt and dictatorial forces" in the country and appealed for people to support him through their blessings and prayers.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with this money-laundering case. A court recently extended his ED custody until April 1.