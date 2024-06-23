Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Meets HMT Officials and Discusses The Company's Action Plan To Enhance The Manufacturing Capacity

Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industry HD Kumaraswamy discussed annual production, turnover, and other miscellaneous issues with the higher authorities of Hindustan Machine and Tools (HMT) company on Saturday in the city. Kumaraswamy emphasized strengthening HMT and instructed Chairman and MD HMT Rajesh Kohli to present the proposal in front of the Central Government. Comprehensive information about the company’s activities was discussed during the meeting.

HDK said that time was there when HMT was flourishing but now the company is passing through a tough phase. Hence, the intensification of HMT is the need of the hour for a self-reliant India. HDK assured financial and other support from the Centre for the organization.

Presently, HMT manufactures equipment for the defense sector and space programs. All over India, it has manufacturing units. HDK suggested that HMT should enhance its capacity.