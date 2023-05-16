Union Minister inaugurates national workshop on 'Empowering Persons with Disabilities in Education' in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 : Union Minister Virendra Kumar inaugurated the National Workshop on "Capacity building of training institutes and HRD in disability field in the context of National Education Policy: 2020" in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The workshop, organized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) was aimed to empower individuals with disabilities and implement the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

During the inaugural session, Union Minister Virendra Kumar emphasized the importance of providing self-respect, empowerment and dignity to persons with disabilities, echoing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the need for employment-oriented special education programs as a means to achieve RCI's Vision Document 2030.

Over 300 delegates from 11 different states, including policymakers, special educators and rehabilitation professionals, attended the event.

RCI, established as a Statutory Body by an Act of Parliament, has the mandate to standardize, regulate, and monitor training programs, maintain the central rehabilitation register (CRR) and promote research in the field of special education and disability.

The National Workshop served as a platform to facilitate the implementation of NEP 2020 and HRD programs, focusing on flexible education, experiential learning, and practical skill-based education to foster inclusive education, said the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor