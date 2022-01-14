Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes dig at Samajwadi Party for flouting COVID-19 norms

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav for flouting COVID-19 norms in the Lucknow programme, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi claimed that SP members are corrupt, dishonest and the new kin that joined SP do not follow rules or regulations.

"Would you be breaking protocols for your political goals? They(SP) are corrupt, dishonest and even the new additions don't follow any rules. They think of themselves as above law. Let them smile now, they will see 'mountain of tears' after poll results", said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday. "A new kin is joining the Samajwadi Party where no one follows any rules or regulations."

"Do not contaminate the party that you have joined", told Naqvi to the new SP entrants terming them as "3B brotherhood". "The UP people who have tolerated corruptions, and power plays will not tolerate the 3B brotherhood again, added Naqvi."

On the former BJP leaders joining SP, Naqvi said, "BJP is not affected by such entry and exits. It's an old practice of "Aya Ram Gaya Ram" during elections."

He further added that BJP always works for all the people in society. "BJP does not run according to such psephologist", said Naqvi on Dharma Singh Saini quitting.

While speaking about the Alwar rape case, Naqvi said," In incidents like this, no politics should happen and a strict step should be taken.

Slamming Priyanka Gandhi's silence on the Alwar case, Naqvi said, "Unfortunately some people go selective in their protest. If an incident like this takes place in UP then they will protest and if the same happens in their state then they will sleep."

( With inputs from ANI )

