Union minister Nitin Gadkari says vehicles belonging to govt or its undertaking must be scrapped after 15 years

The Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that vehicles of Government of India (GoI) or the Government of India's (GoIs) undertaking will have to be scrapped after 15 years, will not run on roads.

Government of India has sent this policy to all states. State government too should scrap 15 years old buses, trucks, cars in depts that come under their ambit, said Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari said the development of the road section will also improve the overall efficiency of the long-route traffic and freight movement which would ensure smooth and safe traffic flow. This would also lead to shorter travel times and reduced vehicle operating costs (VOC) while giving a boost to the basic infrastructure in Haryana.