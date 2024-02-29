Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Predicts Surge in Muslim Voter Support for BJP-led NDA, Citing Pro-Women Policies

On Thursday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale asserted that Muslim voters' backing for the BJP-led NDA in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections would surge, primarily due to the central government's pro-women policies.

Athawale further stated that his Republican Party of India (A) advocates for a caste-based census nationwide. Speaking at a press conference, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment emphasized that the NDA government under Narendra Modi's leadership has been dedicated to fostering inclusive growth, as well as social and economic justice.

It has given money for building roads, irrigation systems and tribal development, and the BJP and its allies will do well in the elections. Athawale claimed that the percentage of Muslims voting for the NDA will increase in this year’s general elections, with women siding more with the alliance due to decisions like abolition of Triple Talaq.

Asserting that Muslims in Assam also support the government, he encouraged the NDA to nominate candidates from Muslim-majority constituencies such as Dhubri. Regarding the call for a caste census, the minister expressed, Our party has consistently advocated for a caste census. However, the government faces its own challenges in implementing it, he mentioned, without providing further details.

Athawale also criticised the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding a caste census now, while not conducting it when the party was in power at the Centre. Exuding confidence that the NDA will win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, he said the Congress “will not even be victorious in 40 seats.