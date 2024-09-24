Union Minister reviews progress of welfare schemes in Vadodara

Vadodara, Sep 24 Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met with top officials of Gujarat's Vadodara district to assess the progress of various welfare schemes implemented by the Central and state governments. Athawale expressed satisfaction with initiatives aimed at social upliftment, particularly benefiting marginalised communities.

The Union Minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, several welfare schemes have been introduced for the betterment of Dalits, the underprivileged, the oppressed, tribals, and women. "These schemes have brought significant positive changes in the lives of the poor," Athawale noted during the review.

He also stressed providing maximum assistance to disabled individuals through ALIMCO, a Central government company, and reviewed scholarship programmes, hostel facilities, and residential schools for students belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. He further evaluated schemes for sanitation workers, senior citizens, and people with disabilities.

Union Minister Athawale was briefed on the progress of the Dr. Babasaheb Sankalp Bhumi Memorial, which is under construction at Sayaji Baug in Vadodara. Key officials, including Collector Bijal Shah, District Development Officer Mamta Hirpara, Superintendent of Police Rohan Anand, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Julie Kothiya, along with other senior officials from the Social Justice Department, attended the meeting.

The Union Minister praised Vadodara for its welfare schemes.

