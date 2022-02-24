Union Minister Sonowal emphasizes importance of PM Gati Shakti for removal of bottlenecks, timely completion of projects

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday emphasized the importance of PM Gati Shakti for removal of all bottlenecks and timely completion of projects as it aims at linking all the organisations like Road, Railways among others.

Inaugurating the Mobile Container Scanner facility and Sagarmala convention hall at Visakhapatnam Port (VPT) he said in today's competitive world the best out of the best will succeed.

Sonowal highlighted the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister on Sagarmala Projects. He said, most proposals submitted by Andhra Pradesh were sanctioned and the government is always ready to render any assistance for the development of the State.

Union Minister Sonowal inaugurated projects with an investment of Rs 55 Crore.

He Inaugurated the Mobile Container Scanner set up by the Port to scan the containers for radioactive materials at an estimated cost of Rs 30 Crore and Sagarmala Convention Hall at Salagramapuram at an estimated cost of Rs 25 Crore for the welfare of the employees of the Port.

Sonowal also planted a tree as a part of encouraging green initiatives.

During this financial year, VPT has spent an amount of Rs 4 crore for 4.5 lakh of avenue plantation, apart from various other green initiatives.

( With inputs from ANI )

