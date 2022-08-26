United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in Ukraine

New Delhi, Aug 26 The founder director of United Sikhs is touring the war zone in Ukraine to assess the needs of local residents who have been rendered homeless and step up its relief efforts.

He is meeting with local leaders and humanitarian organisations to optimise humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine.

Volunteers of United Sikhs, one of the first responders to organise relief with volunteers from Germany, the US, Denmark and the UK, are risking their lives to set up medical relief camps, heated shelters, a community kitchen for daily supply of food for the refugees and the victims in multiple cities, including Kiev.

Hardayal Singh accompanied by another senior Director from Seattle, Balwant Singh, and Newark-based lawyer and activist Victor Herlinsky, went around various towns around Kharkiv and interacted with families who lost their homes in the bombing.

The immediate need is for safe bombing shelters to save children, women, the old and the sick which United Sikhs shall be setting up soon for more than 300 children, women and men, in the grey zone in the heart of Ukraine, Hardayal Singh said in a statement to the media.

In the wake of this humanitarian crisis and the suffering that every family is going through the resilient Ukrain are keeping a brave face, he said, which calls for concerted efforts of the people around the globe to join in this campaign to save the children, women, and men shattered by war.

The UN-affiliated United Sikhs had been looking after refugees with medical aid, life-saving relief supplies, sanitation and dental kits, clothing, and food every day.

Earlier this month at a fund-raiser hosted by Friends of Ukraine in Newark, Senator Cory Booker, joined in the spirit of solidarity with United Sikhs, and said injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere and injustice is happening, people are dying right now and appreciated the United Sikhs' initiatives from not letting the evil triumph through their good work.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor