Punjab Farmers Protest: Farmers Hold Rail Roko Protest in Faridkot To Commemorate Lakhimpur Kheri Incident Victims (Watch Video)

Farmers in Punjab's Faridkot held a rail roko protest on Thursday, October 3, while sitting on railway tracks to commemorate the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

According to the information, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM- Non-Political) announced a countrywide two-hour rail roko protest on the third anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed in 2021 during the farmer's agitation against then two farm laws.

VIDEO | Punjab: Farmers hold a rail blockade in Faridkot to commemorate victims of Lakhimpur Kheri incident.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/5atmoKnxil — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 3, 2024

Also Read | Rakesh Tikait Responds to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's Remarks on Farmers' Protest, Says 'Some People Try to Spread Rumours'.

Sarwan Singh Pandher had asked farmers to join in large numbers to register a symbolic response to the Union Minister's comments. Pandher said that the rail blockade has been organised at 35 places in 15 districts of Punjab.

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says, "We have blocked the Devidaspura railway track. We are demanding justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident...A legal guarantee law on MSP should be made...Paddy is not being purchased in Punjab...We urge the Punjab… pic.twitter.com/7UhNMU0T5R — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2024

"We have blocked the Devidaspura railway track. We are demanding justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident...A legal guarantee law on MSP should be made...Paddy is not being purchased in Punjab...We urge the Punjab Government and Central government to ensure that the strikes of workers, middlemen are ended so that the paddy could be purchased," Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said.