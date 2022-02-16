Unknown person breaks into NSA Ajit Doval's residence, arrested

An unknown person tried to break into the house of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. But security forces stopped him. An unidentified man was trying to enter Doval's residence in a car. He was taken into custody by security guards. Further investigations are underway. The Special Cell of Delhi Police is investigating him.

The police investigation revealed that the person trying to enter Ajit Doval's house was not in a good mental condition. Preliminary inquiries have revealed that he had rented the car he had. He was blabbering on as little boys do. Someone has installed a chip inside my body. I was being driven by remote control, he was saying. However, no chips were found in his body. The man, who was taken into custody by security guards, lives in Bangalore, Karnataka. The Special Branch of Delhi Police, Anti-Terrorism Squad is investigating him. He has been taken to the office of Special Cell in Lodhi Colony for questioning. Ajit Doval is a target of many terrorist organizations. In February last year, Jaish terrorists found a video of Reiki at Doval's office. He had sent the video to a handler in Pakistan. Doval's security was then beefed up.

