Unlicensed drug manufacturing facility busted in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 23 Drugs Control Administration, Telangana has busted unlicensed drug manufacturing facility in Khammam district.

On credible information a special team of officers raided premises of unlicensed drug manufacturing facility at TSIIC Industrial Park, Annarugudem village, Tallada Mandal, Khammam district.

The facility belongs to Aspen Biopharma and DCA officers detected illicit manufacturing of drugs. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Valsartan and Clopidogrel are found at the premises. Stock of drugs about 935 Kgs is found at the premises, said V. B. Kamalasan Reddy, director general, DCA.

The facility was being operated by Upender Reddy a close relative of Kadari Sateesh Reddy whose unlicensed premises at Macha Bollaram, Hyderabad was raided by DCA officers on December 4 and seized spurious anti-cancer and other drugs worth Rs 4.35 Crores.

Kadari Sateesh Reddy, the prime accused, who absconded on December 4 after seizure of spurious drugs from his premises is also the key conspirator in the current illicit manufacturing of drugs at Annarugudem village.

DCA officers took assistance from local police in the raid. Officers seized the stock and collected the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders who are responsible for illicit manufacturing of drugs, said the director general.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor