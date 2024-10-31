Unprecedented achievements for unity, integrity of India in last 10 years, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the last 10 years have been full of unprecedented achievements for the unity and integrity of India and commitment to national unity is visible in every work, and every mission of the government.

PM Modi said this during his address at the Kevadia parade ground in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar after paying rich tributes to Sadar Patel at the Statue of Unity and witnessing an impressive parade by the Armed Forces personnel.

"...Today, commitment to national unity is visible in every work, every mission of the government...As true Indians, it's our duty to celebrate every effort towards national unity with enthusiasm and energy, strengthening new resolves, hopes, and excitement. This is the true celebration..." PM Modi said.

The PM said that the nation is witnessing the success of One Nation Identity, Aadhaar, and the world is also discussing it.

"Earlier, there were different tax systems in India, but we created the One Nation One Tax System, GST. We strengthened the country's power sector with One Nation One Power Grid. We integrated the facilities available to the poor through the One Nation One Ration Card. We have provided the facility of One Nation One Health Insurance to the people of the country in the form of Aayushman Bharat. Under these efforts of ours for unity, we are now working towards a One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy..." said the PM.

He further said that this will give the optimum outcome of India's resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India. "Today, India is moving towards One Nation Civil Code that is a Secular Civil Code...," he said.

"

The Prime Minister said that today the whole country is happy that after seven decades of Independence, the resolution of one country and one constitution has been fulfilled. "This is my biggest tribute to Sardar Saheb," said the PM.

"For 70 years, Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution was not implemented in the entire country. Those who chant the name of the Constitution have insulted it... The reason was the wall of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 has been buried forever," said the PM.

Lauding the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their overwhelming participation in the recently held Assembly election, the PM said that patriotism has been in full force in the Union territory.

"For the first time, voting was done without discrimination in this Assembly election. For the first time, the Chief Minister of that place has taken oath on the Constitution of India. This scene must have given immense satisfaction to the makers of the Indian Constitution, their souls must have found peace and this is our humble tribute to the makers of the Constitution."

PM Modi said, "...Just like the 15th of August and the 26th of January, this event on the 31st of October fills the whole country with new energy. I wish all the countrymen a very happy National Unity Day."

"This time the National Unity Day has brought a wonderful coincidence. On one hand, today we are celebrating the festival of unity and on the other hand, it is also the festival of Deepawali. Deepawali connects the whole country through lamps, illuminates the whole country and now the festival of Deepawali is also connecting India with the world. It is being celebrated as a national festival in many countries. I extend many best wishes of Deepawali to all the Indians living in the country and the world and the well-wishers of India," said the Prime Minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor