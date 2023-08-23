Unsung heroes of Chandrayaan 3 who created history on India's lunar mission

In the past month and a half, the name "Chandrayaan-3" has echoed across the nation, capturing the imagination of millions. Ever since its departure from India's Satish Dhawan Space Centre Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, this mission has been a topic of conversation, dominating headlines and discussions.

The anticipation has been building to a crescendo as this ambitious craft inches closer to etching history by achieving a remarkable feat – landing on the moon's southern pole on August 23, 2023.

As the spacecraft undergoes the final stages of preparation, the eyes of the world are fixed on this momentous event.

However, in the midst of the widespread focus on the mission itself, there is an often overlooked truth – the people who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to turn this bold dream into a reality. These are the unsung heroes, individuals who dedicated their time, expertise, and energy to bring the Chandrayaan-3 mission to fruition.

S Somanath, Isro Chairman

One of the most prominent figures behind the Chandrayaan-3 mission, he assumed the leadership of ISRO last year. Since then, he has given his all to the mission. Along with Chandrayaan-3, he has received credit for fast-tracking ISRO's other missions as well, including Gaganyaan (India's first crewed mission) and Aditya-L1 (India's mission to study the sun).

Before taking over ISRO's chairmanship, S Somnath was working as the director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and also at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, both centres developing rocket technologies for the space agency.

P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3

P Veeramuthuvel, the project director of Chandrayaan-3, assumed charge in 2019. He is renowned for his technical expertise and played a crucial role in the Chandrayaan-2 mission as well. P Veeramuthuvel originates from Villupuram in Tamil Nadu and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras (IIT-M). He has dedicated significant effort to the Chandrayaan-3 mission over the past four years.

S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

S Unnikrishnan Nair and his team at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) oversee critical aspects of India's largest space mission, Chandrayaan-3. His VSSC team has crafted the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark-III, presently known as the Launch Vehicle Mark-III. Dr Unnikrishnan is a professional aerospace engineer and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Science.

M Sankaran, Director of U R Rao Satellite Centre

M Sankaran is the director of the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), assuming the role in June 2021. His URSC team is tasked with the design and construction of India's satellites for ISRO. Under M Sankaran's leadership, the URSC team fabricates satellites that fulfill ISRO's diverse requirements, spanning communication, weather forecasting, remote sensing, navigation, and planetary exploration.

Mohana Kumar, Mission director

S Mohanna Kumar serves as the mission director for LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 and holds the position of senior scientist at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. Previously, S Mohanna directed the commercial launch of the One Web India 2 satellites as part of the LVM3-M3 mission.

S Mohanna Kumar said, "The LVM3-M4 has once again proved to be the most reliable heavy lift vehicle for Isro. Congratulations to the teamwork of the Isro family."

Mohanna also highlighted that his team is diligently working to enhance the safety and reliability of the LVM, aiming to enable more frequent launches in the future.

A Rajarajan, Chief of Launch Authorisation Board

A Rajarajan holds the position of director at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), situated in Sriharikota, a key spaceport in India. As the director of SDSC SHAR, he shouldered the responsibility of achieving solid motor production and enhancing launch complex infrastructure to meet the requirements of ISRO's launches, including those for the Human Space Programme (Gaganyaan) and SSLV.

A Rajarajan said, "Once again the fat boy has done its job and put in orbit precisely the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. I congratulate all teams for the perfect launch."

These are just a few of the many names that deserve recognition for their unyielding dedication. The Chandrayaan-3 mission's success is a testament to the collective efforts of countless scientists, engineers, technicians, and visionaries who have taken India to new heights in space exploration. As the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft inches closer to its lunar landing, it carries with it the tireless commitment of these unsung heroes, who have not only made India proud but have also etched the nation's mark on the moon's surface.