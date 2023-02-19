UP: 1 injured as cars pile up due to fog on Delhi-Meerut e-way, 2 killed in separate accident
By ANI | Published: February 19, 2023 01:21 PM 2023-02-19T13:21:01+5:30 2023-02-19T18:55:02+5:30
As many as 35 cars piled up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Sunday because of dense fog, Ravi Kumar, DCP, Rural Ghaziabad said, adding that one person was injured in the incident.
Ghaziabad Police rushed a team to the spot and launched a rescue operation after getting word of the incident.
However, the police confirmed that there was no loss of life in the incident.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Agra earlier on Sunday, 2 people died and two more were grievously injured after the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck head-on owing to low visibility amid dense fog, police said.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor