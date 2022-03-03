UP: 2 booked for crushing puppies by car

Lucknow, March 3 The driver and the owner of a vehicle have been booked in a case of animal cruelty after a viral video on social media showed a four-wheeler crushing two puppies to death.

In the 15-second CCTV footage, it was seen that the puppies were crushed by a white car.

As seen in the video, the car was driven by a 16-year-old boy.

Animal lovers and others tagged Lucknow police and urged them to investigate the matter.

Police then traced the CCTV footage and it surfaced that the four-wheeler was in Bazaar Khala police circle. Police have traced the registration number of the vehicle.

ACP Bazaar Khala Anil Kumar Yadav said that an FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver and owner of the vehicle under charges of killing animals and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

"We are investigating this matter to trace the culprit," he said.

In 2020, a video of a woman from Lucknow had gone viral on social media in which she was seen crushing a puppy to death under her feet inside the car.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor