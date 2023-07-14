UP: 20-yr-old killed, 2 others injured as fire breaks out at house in Lucknow

UP: 20-yr-old killed, 2 others injured as fire breaks out at house in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 : A 20-year-old girl was killed while two others sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Thursday night, officials said. 

The fire broke out following a cylinder explosion in Cannt police station limits, they said. 

The deceased has been identified as Ruby. The two others including a woman injured in the incident undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said. 

Mangesh Kumar, CFO of Fire Brigade said, "The fire started due to a cylinder burst. Many of our fire tenders were present on the spot. A woman has died and two women have been injured, and subsequently sent to the civil hospital for treatment. The fire has been extinguished."

More details awaited.

