UP: 6 dead after dumper runs over people on Banda-Bahraich highway

As many as six people of the same family died while four others were critically injured in a tragic road accident after a dumper ran over people at a roadside tea stall on the Banda-Bahraich National Highway, informed police officials on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Lalai, Santosh Kumar, Ravindra Kumar, Shiv Mohan, Gutku, and Lallu Prasad.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police reached the spot, took the dumper driver into custody and with the help of the local people took the injured for treatment.

District Officer Mala Srivastava, who reached the spot said, "The reason for the accident was dense fog. Due to dense fog, the driver could not see and the accident happened."

Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh met the accident victims' family and assured of providing them with help from the government.

He also gave directions for quick and proper treatment to the injured.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor