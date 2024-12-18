UP Accident: 28 Injured as Several Vehicles Collide on NH-91 in Bulandshahr Due to Dense Fog (Watch Video)

More than 20 vehicles collided on a National Highway (NH-91) in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr due to dense fog on Wednesday moring, December 18, due because of poor visibility due to dense fog. The accident left 28 people injured. Upon receiving the information, police and ambulances rushed to the scene, and the injured were admitted to the district hospital.

The accident took place at around 9 am, on the Delhi-Aligarh Highway near Thandi Piau in Bulandshahr, a roadways bus collided with a truck loaded with gas cylinders coming from the opposite direction. Following this, multiple vehicles began colliding one after another.

Accident in Bulandshahr

#WATCH | Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh | Several vehicles collided on NH-91 in the Bulandshahr Kotwali Dehat area because of poor visibility due to dense fog. Several passengers were slightly injured.



The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the highway. Police engaged in relief operations initially diverted the traffic and later removed the damaged vehicles from the road with the help of cranes.