UP Accident: 5 of Family Killed, Five Injured in Collision Between Truck and Car in Shahjahanpur

A tragic road accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district in the early hours of Thursday, December 19, claiming the lives of five members of the same family in a collision between a truck and a car. Among the deceased were two women and two children. Five others sustained injuries and have been admitted to the medical college and hospital in Madanpur, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to the report, Riyasat Ali, a resident of Nawada Nagla Banwari village in Kant, was a cloth trader. He had been staying in the village for the past several days. On Wednesday night, he was travelling with his family from Shahjahanpur to Delhi in a seven-seater car. The passengers included Riyasat, his wife Amna Begum, their sons Subhan and Aamir, and daughters Khushi and Gudiya.

As the car approached the Madanpur area on the Bewar-Pilibhit state highway, it collided with a stray animal. The impact caused the car to lose control and crash into a truck.

Shahjahanpur Police on Acccident

Five people lost their lives, while five others were injured. All the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. There were 11 people in the car at the time of the accident. Among them were Shalu Chandra, a resident of Ganjdundwara in Kasganj, his wife Annu, and their son Ansh. Shalu, who works in Delhi, was travelling to Delhi from his in-laws' house in Audapur, Kant.

According to the Shahjahanpur police, Riyasat, his wife Amna, and their daughter Gudiya died on the spot. Another woman and a child also succumbed to their injuries. Reports suggest the car was travelling at high speed and lost control after colliding with a stray animal, which also died in the crash.

Uttar Pradesh | 5 people have lost their lives in a collision between a truck and a car in the Madanpur police station area of ​​Shahjahanpur district - 3 died on the spot while 2 died during treatment in the hospital. 5 others are injured. We have caught the truck driver:… — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

District Officer Dharmendra Pratap Singh and Superintendent of Police Rajesh S. visited the accident site. The police have seized the truck involved in the accident and launched an investigation into the case.