UP: Administration working on the principle of 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

The Uttar Pradesh administration on Wednesday said they were working on dry waste and making benches and other products from tetra-packs.

Indrajeet Singh, Lucknow municipal corporation commissioner told ANI, "Lucknow Municipal Corporation is working on the principle of 3Rs 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.' Segregation of waste is being done. We're working on dry waste and are making benches and other products from tetra-packs etc"

In the Swachh Survekshan 2022 ranking released on October 1, 2022, Ghaziabad secured the first position in the state and 12th in the country, leaving behind Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh among cities with a population of more than one million.

