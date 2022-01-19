UP Assembly Deputy Speaker Nitin Agarwal resigns from post, quits Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Nitin Agarwal on Wednesday stepped down from his post and also resigned from the primary membership of the Samajwadi Party.

Nitin Agarwal who was also Samajwadi Party MLA from Hardoi constituency got elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh assembly in October 2021.

He joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2018 along with his father and former SP leader Naresh Agarwal, however, he was still an MLA from the SP government when elected as Deputy Speaker of UP assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

