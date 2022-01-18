UP Assembly Elections 2022: National to local unit office-bearers as well as public representatives, will connect with PM through NaMo App

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the BJP workers in Varanasi via video conferencing today. More than 10 thousand workers will join PM in his first virtual interaction ahead of UP polls. From national to local unit office-bearers as well as public representatives will stay at the polling booths concerned to get connected through the NaMo App for the PM’s interaction.

Ahead of assembly elections in five states, BJP's main focus is on Uttar Pradesh's elections the party is doing everything that takes to win the elections even after many resignations in the party, BJP still claims that they will definitely win the elections and the quitting of leader not effected them, Amit Shah and current CM of UP, Yogi is doing several meetings and events to make sure everything goes right, now PM Narendra Modi will also give his contribution in the assembly elections, the BJP informed that PM will interact with BJP members from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on January 18, that means today. This will be Modi's first political program involving party workers after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the elections to five state assemblies.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.