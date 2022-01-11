UP Assembly polls: BJP meeting to select candidates underway in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 11 The BJP's meeting to select candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls is underway at the party's headquarters here, which is being attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the party's core group members.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, the party's UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, who tested positive for Covid-19, have not reached the party headquarters but are attending the meeting virtually on Tuesday.

Besides, Shah and Adityanath, the party's national general secretary B.L. Santosh, the party's UP election in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal are attending the meeting.

On Monday, a meeting of the party's Uttar Pradesh election committee was held in Lucknow. A discussion was held on the names of probable candidates in the first and second phase of the Assembly polls. Leaders at the Delhi meeting are also deliberating on the names suggested on Monday.

Polling for first and second phase will be held on February 10 and February 14 on 58 and 55 seats, respectively.

The final decision on the names of candidates can be taken in the meeting of the party's central election committee on January 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor